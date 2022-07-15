Overview

Dr. Elaine Paik, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Colleyville, TX. They completed their residency with John Peter Smith Hospital JPS Health Network



Dr. Paik works at Family Healthcare Associates in Colleyville, TX with other offices in Richland Hills, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.