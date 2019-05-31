Dr. Elaine Moustafellos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moustafellos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elaine Moustafellos, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their fellowship with New York Hospital/Cornell Medical Center
Locations
Hackensack University Medical Center Pediatric Gastroenterology155 Polifly Rd Ste 102, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-8840
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is so sweet and helpful . Dr. Moustafellos takes her time and listens to everything. She also explains everything and is very patient. We love her! Office staff is excellent too!
- English
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moustafellos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moustafellos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moustafellos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Moustafellos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moustafellos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moustafellos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moustafellos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.