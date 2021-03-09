Dr. Elaine Morganelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morganelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elaine Morganelli, MD
Overview
Dr. Elaine Morganelli, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Locations
Stamford Office1275 Summer St Ste 306, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 978-5775
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
If I could give her 10 stars, I would. She is a great doctor and she’s also a great person. Professionally, she has seen me through some challenging news and I could not have been in better hands.
About Dr. Elaine Morganelli, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1992728430
Education & Certifications
- George Washington School Of Medicine
Dr. Morganelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morganelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morganelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Morganelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morganelli.
