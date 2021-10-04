See All Dermatologists in Weatherford, TX
Dr. Elaine Miller, DO

Dermatology
4.5 (14)
20 years of experience
Dr. Elaine Miller, DO is a Dermatologist in Weatherford, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.

Dr. Miller works at Dermatology Associates of Parker County in Weatherford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Folliculitis and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    The Dermatology Spot
    912 Foster Ln Ste 200, Weatherford, TX 76086
    The Dermatology Spot Pllc
    1841 Martin Dr Ste 200, Weatherford, TX 76086

Hospital Affiliations
  Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth

Dermatitis
Folliculitis
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Folliculitis
Itchy Skin
Actinic Keratosis
Intertrigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Boil
Burn Injuries
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Hives
Keloid Scar
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Skin Ulcer
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
Warts
Acne
Benign Tumor
Cyst
Dermatological Disorders
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Herpes Simplex Infection
Lipomas
Melanoma
Pemphigoid
Rash
Shingles
Skin Diseases
Skin Disorders
Skin Infections
Skin Lesion
Tinea Versicolor
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Humana
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan
    PHCS
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Based on 14 ratings
    Oct 04, 2021
    Dr. Miller is thorough and a great listener. Have referred many friends who also think highly of her.
    Valerie — Oct 04, 2021
    About Dr. Elaine Miller, DO

    Dermatology
    20 years of experience
    English
    1265768568
    Education & Certifications

    Northeast Regional Medical Center-Kcom
    Plaza Medical Center of Fort Worth
    University of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
    University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Internal Medicine
    Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Miller works at Dermatology Associates of Parker County in Weatherford, TX.

    Dr. Miller has seen patients for Dermatitis, Folliculitis and Itchy Skin, and more.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

