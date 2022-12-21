See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Wellesley Hills, MA
Dr. Elaine Metcalf, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Elaine Metcalf, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Elaine Metcalf, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from THE QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY OF BELFAST / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. Metcalf works at Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates in Wellesley Hills, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sandra Fleming, MD
Dr. Sandra Fleming, MD
10 (99)
View Profile
Dr. Mary E Lyster, MD
Dr. Mary E Lyster, MD
8 (20)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates
    230 Worcester St, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 493-3600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Nuchal Translucency Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Metcalf?

    Dec 21, 2022
    Dr. Metcalf is not only an amazing doctor, but also an incredible person. She is honest and thoughtful and provided a level of care that one could only hope for. I owe her tremendously for her attentiveness and compassion during my high risk pregnancies, and for my two beautiful children. I could not recommend or trust her more. I feel beyond lucky that I chose her for my doctor.
    Jillian O'Connor — Dec 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Elaine Metcalf, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Elaine Metcalf, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Metcalf to family and friends

    Dr. Metcalf's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Metcalf

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Elaine Metcalf, MD.

    About Dr. Elaine Metcalf, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649366592
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THE QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY OF BELFAST / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elaine Metcalf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metcalf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Metcalf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Metcalf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Metcalf works at Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates in Wellesley Hills, MA. View the full address on Dr. Metcalf’s profile.

    Dr. Metcalf has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Metcalf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Metcalf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metcalf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Metcalf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Metcalf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Elaine Metcalf, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.