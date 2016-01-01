Dr. Elaine Mariolis, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mariolis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elaine Mariolis, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elaine Mariolis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Perth Amboy, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Dr. Mariolis works at
Locations
Elaine Mariolis Dpm LLC252 Smith St, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861 Directions (732) 826-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Elaine Mariolis, DPM
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1033163233
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Mariolis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mariolis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Mariolis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mariolis has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more.
Dr. Mariolis speaks Greek.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mariolis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.
