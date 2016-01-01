Dr. Elaine Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elaine Lin, MD
Dr. Elaine Lin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
NewYork Presbyterian Queens Hospital56 45 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 520-0028
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1447417316
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Boston University Medical Center
- New York University School of Medicine
