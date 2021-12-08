Dr. Kung has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elaine Kung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elaine Kung, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.
They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 185 Canal St Ste 506, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 343-8818
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Great Service. Staff is attentive and eager to assist. Dr. Kung was great and resolved my issues. I'll be booking appointments here from now on!
About Dr. Elaine Kung, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1538336649
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kung has seen patients for Dry Skin, Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kung. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.