Dr. Imoto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elaine Imoto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elaine Imoto, MD is a Pulmonologist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Straub Clinic And Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Low Blood Oxygen Level and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1100 Ward Ave Ste 708, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 523-3644
Hospital Affiliations
- Straub Clinic And Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Imoto since 2012. Yes at times there may be a little wait time for her to see you during your scheduled appt., but when i was seeing another doctor a week and a half ago, the doctor looked at records and made the comment that its surprising im still alive. Most die within 3 yrs with my condition. Im alive now and looks like maybe for at least another year. 30 mins of waiting / 2 more years of life in my situation. Ill wait the 30 mins and take her out to lunch.
About Dr. Elaine Imoto, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1629167556
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Imoto accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Imoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Imoto has seen patients for Asthma, Low Blood Oxygen Level and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Imoto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Imoto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Imoto.
