Dr. Elaine Hart, MD
Dr. Elaine Hart, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.
Loma Linda University Faculty Medical Clinics - Obstetricsgynecology11370 Anderson St Ste 3900, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-2806
Loma Linda University Medical Center11175 Campus St, Loma Linda, CA 92350 Directions (909) 558-2297
SAC Health System250 S G St, San Bernardino, CA 92410 Directions (909) 382-7100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Hart goes above and beyond and treats all her patients wonderful. She goes above and beyond with her care. I was lucky enough for her to deliver two of my children. I'm blessed to be her patient.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Hart has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hart.
