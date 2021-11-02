See All Podiatric Surgeons in Chesterfield, MI
Dr. Elaine Grant, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Elaine Grant, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MI. They completed their residency with St John Hospital and Medical Center

Dr. Grant works at Great Lakes Foot&Ankle Speclts in Chesterfield, MI with other offices in Clinton Township, MI, Fort Gratiot, MI and Macomb, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Great Lakes Foot & Ankle Institute PC
    32743 23 Mile Rd Ste 110, Chesterfield, MI 48047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 725-3444
  2. 2
    Great Lakes Foot&Ankle Speclts
    43900 Garfield Rd Ste 140, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 725-3444
  3. 3
    Great Lakes Foot & Ankle Institute PC
    4190 24th Ave Ste 102, Fort Gratiot, MI 48059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 725-3444
  4. 4
    St John Medical Center Macomb Township
    17700 23 Mile Rd, Macomb, MI 48044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 725-3444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension Saint John Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Clubfoot
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Elaine Grant, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528441359
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St John Hospital and Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elaine Grant, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grant has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Grant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grant.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
