Overview

Dr. Elaine Grant, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MI. They completed their residency with St John Hospital and Medical Center



Dr. Grant works at Great Lakes Foot&Ankle Speclts in Chesterfield, MI with other offices in Clinton Township, MI, Fort Gratiot, MI and Macomb, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.