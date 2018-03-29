Overview

Dr. Elaine Feraru, MD is a Neurology Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Feraru works at Cornerstone Neurology in High Point, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Migraine and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.