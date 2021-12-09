Overview

Dr. Elaine Du Plessis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They graduated from University Of Pretoria and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Du Plessis works at Sparrow Medical Group OB/GYN Lake Lansing Road in East Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), Gestational Diabetes and Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.