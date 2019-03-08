Overview

Dr. Elaine Davidson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.



Dr. Davidson works at Saltzer Clinics in Meridian, ID with other offices in Nampa, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.