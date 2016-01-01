Dr. Curtis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elaine Curtis, MD
Dr. Elaine Curtis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They graduated from University Of The East (Philippines) and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.
Errol Korn Medical Corp.752 Medical Center Ct Ste 200, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Directions (619) 425-5544
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Internal Medicine
- English, Filipino, French, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1548298623
- The Catholic Medical Center Of Brooklyn and Queens
- University Of The East (Philippines)
Dr. Curtis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curtis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curtis speaks Filipino, French, Spanish and Tagalog.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Curtis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curtis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curtis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curtis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.