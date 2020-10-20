Dr. Elaine Cong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elaine Cong, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Glenn Brauntuch, MD180 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 567-2050
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
She’s a excellent Diabetes Dr.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Mandarin
- Columbia U/Presbyterian Med Ctr
- Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale School of Medicine
- Yale University School of Medicine
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- Princeton U
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
