Dr. Elaine Cheon-Lee, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Elaine Cheon-Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elaine Cheon-Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They completed their residency with U Rochester
Dr. Cheon-Lee works at
Locations
Carenet Medical Group2123 River Rd, Schenectady, NY 12309 Directions (518) 371-1144
Carenet Medical Group PC2 Chelsea PL, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Directions (518) 371-1144
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cheon-Lee?
I saw Dr. Cheon-Lee in December 2020. She is a great OB-GYN. She has been my gynecologist for about 3 years now. She always takes her time with me, is very focused on exactly what my needs are, sits beside me to talk to me one on one and is very soft spoken and comforting. She is a very knowledgeable doctor. This is not the most enjoyable type of visit women do yearly, but with Dr. Cheon-Lee, she makes is so much more comfortable. I think everyone here is very professional and nice. They are also very conscientious about COVID-19 which I take very seriously so it means a lot to me. A very nice place.
About Dr. Elaine Cheon-Lee, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1295796266
Education & Certifications
- U Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheon-Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheon-Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheon-Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheon-Lee works at
Dr. Cheon-Lee has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheon-Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheon-Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheon-Lee.
A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Cheon-Lee can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. Online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.