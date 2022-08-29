See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Des Moines, WA
Dr. Elaine Chang, MD

Gynecology
4.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elaine Chang, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Des Moines, WA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Chang works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Des Moines in Des Moines, WA with other offices in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Anne Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Des Moines
    22000 Marine View Dr S Ste 200, Des Moines, WA 98198 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 592-5940
  2. 2
    Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Francis
    34503 9th Ave S Ste 330, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 835-8850

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginal Prolapse
Adenomyosis
Endometriosis
Vaginal Prolapse
Adenomyosis
Endometriosis

Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Neonatal Circumcision Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvovaginal Diseases Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 29 ratings
Patient Ratings (29)
5 Star
(27)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Elaine Chang, MD

Specialties
  • Gynecology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1720020654
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Ill Coll Med|University of Illinois at Chicago
Residency
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Elaine Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

29 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

