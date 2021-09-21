Dr. Elaine Carrasco Cornelio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carrasco Cornelio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elaine Carrasco Cornelio, MD
Dr. Elaine Carrasco Cornelio, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA.
Providence Children's Development Institute-west9135 SW Barnes Rd Ste 561, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 216-2339
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
By far one of the best doctors I’ve had. Left an impact on my life.
- Pediatrics
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1518250711
- UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Pediatrics
Dr. Carrasco Cornelio has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carrasco Cornelio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carrasco Cornelio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carrasco Cornelio works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Carrasco Cornelio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrasco Cornelio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carrasco Cornelio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carrasco Cornelio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.