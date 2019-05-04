Dr. Elaine Barrios, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrios is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elaine Barrios, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elaine Barrios, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Dorado Hills, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.
Dr. Barrios works at
Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group1264 Hawks Flight Ct Ste 100, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barrios is wonderful. It is easy to schedule appointments with her. Super friendly and has a warm personality.
About Dr. Elaine Barrios, MD
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1306916242
Education & Certifications
- Valley Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrios has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Barrios using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Barrios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrios works at
Dr. Barrios speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrios. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrios.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.