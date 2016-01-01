Overview

Dr. Elaine Alvarez Pichardo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green.



Dr. Alvarez Pichardo works at COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER DBA MEDICAL CENTER PRIMARY CARE in Bowling Green, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.