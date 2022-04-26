See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Sterling, VA
Dr. Elaine Ahillen, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Elaine Ahillen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sterling, VA. They completed their fellowship with Christine Kleinert Inst for Hand/Microvasc Surg|TRIA Orthopaedic Center

Dr. Ahillen works at Arthritis and Sports Orthopaedics in Sterling, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arthritis and Sports Orthopaedics
    21475 Ridgetop Cir Ste 150, Sterling, VA 20166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 574-7244
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Amputated Finger Chevron Icon
Amputated Thumb Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bennett's Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bowler's Finger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachydactyly Preaxial - Hallux Varus - Thumb Abduction Chevron Icon
Broken Finger Chevron Icon
Broken Shoulder Blade Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Hyperextension Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Strain Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Finger Disorders Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Finger Joint Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Partially Dislocated Elbow (Nursemaid Elbow) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Rupture of Ulnar Collateral Ligament of Thumb Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thumb Basal Joint Arthritis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at Wrist Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 26, 2022
    I have been seen by Dr. Ahillen on 2 occasions now. Both for arthritic thumb joints. Two years back she advised treatment for the ailment. The treatments helped quite a bit, but I use my hands a lot for hard work. I wanted some relief for an upcoming golf trip and she understood my concern perfectly and agreed to my requested treatment. She also answered all my questions completely. She also advised the range of options for future treatment. She did a LOT of checks/tests on my hands, telling me they are actually in great shape for a man of my maturity level (I'm old). I give Dr. Ahillen my highest recommendation and endorsement.
    BigSnyds — Apr 26, 2022
    About Dr. Elaine Ahillen, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891940219
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Christine Kleinert Inst for Hand/Microvasc Surg|TRIA Orthopaedic Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • George Washington U Hosp|George Washington University School of Medicine &amp; Health Sciences, Orthopaedic Surgery
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elaine Ahillen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahillen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahillen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahillen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ahillen works at Arthritis and Sports Orthopaedics in Sterling, VA. View the full address on Dr. Ahillen’s profile.

    Dr. Ahillen has seen patients for Ganglion Cyst, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahillen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahillen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahillen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahillen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahillen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

