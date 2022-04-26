Dr. Elaine Ahillen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahillen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elaine Ahillen, MD
Dr. Elaine Ahillen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sterling, VA. They completed their fellowship with Christine Kleinert Inst for Hand/Microvasc Surg|TRIA Orthopaedic Center
Arthritis and Sports Orthopaedics21475 Ridgetop Cir Ste 150, Sterling, VA 20166 Directions (703) 574-7244Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Reston Hospital Center
I have been seen by Dr. Ahillen on 2 occasions now. Both for arthritic thumb joints. Two years back she advised treatment for the ailment. The treatments helped quite a bit, but I use my hands a lot for hard work. I wanted some relief for an upcoming golf trip and she understood my concern perfectly and agreed to my requested treatment. She also answered all my questions completely. She also advised the range of options for future treatment. She did a LOT of checks/tests on my hands, telling me they are actually in great shape for a man of my maturity level (I'm old). I give Dr. Ahillen my highest recommendation and endorsement.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1891940219
- Christine Kleinert Inst for Hand/Microvasc Surg|TRIA Orthopaedic Center
- George Washington U Hosp|George Washington University School of Medicine & Health Sciences, Orthopaedic Surgery
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
