Overview

Dr. Elaheh Etedali, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Etedali works at Healthy Directions Poway in Carlsbad, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.