Dr. Elad Levy, MD
Overview
Dr. Elad Levy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Locations
1
Gates Vascular Institute (gvi)875 Ellicott St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 218-1000
2
Univ. At Buffalo Neurosurgery Inc.3980A Sheridan Dr, Buffalo, NY 14226 Directions (716) 250-2000
- 3 40 George Karl Blvd Ste 200, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 218-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fidelis Care
- Medicaid
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice man who was caring, attentive, and very knowledgable about my aneurysm procedure. Thank you so much sir!
About Dr. Elad Levy, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- University of Pittsburgh
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levy has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Carotid Artery Stent Placement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
