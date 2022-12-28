Overview

Dr. Elad Levy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Levy works at University Of Buffalo Dermatlgy in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Carotid Artery Stent Placement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.