Dr. Elad Feldman, MD
Overview
Dr. Elad Feldman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lawrence Township, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.
Locations
Lawrence Township Office123 Franklin Corner Rd Ste 207, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 896-9448
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent - I had shingles on my face very close to my eye & was referred to him by my primary GP Dr.. When asked if I had an eye specialist to see & I replied no my GP called with me sitting in his personal office & got me seen by Dr Feldman that same day. For the condition I had I'm very pleased with the outcome & feel that he saved me from having vision issues. Great experience overall including his staff which are top notch! If he specializes in the area of your medical needs I recommend him. I needed to use expensive eye drops even with insurance and Dr. Feldman provided me with a coupon / savings voucher without even asking. I never felt rushed & felt like I was in good hands right from the start.
About Dr. Elad Feldman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldman has seen patients for Retinal Neovascularization, Stye and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.
