Overview

Dr. El-Hadi Mouderres, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NATIONAL INSTITUTE D'ENSEIGNEMENT SUPERIEUR EN SCIENCES MEDICALES / MOSTAGANEM and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.



Dr. Mouderres works at Dr. El-Hadi Mouderres Neurology in Elk Grove, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Headache and Concussion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.