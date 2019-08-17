Dr. El-Hadi Mouderres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mouderres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. El-Hadi Mouderres, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. El-Hadi Mouderres, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NATIONAL INSTITUTE D'ENSEIGNEMENT SUPERIEUR EN SCIENCES MEDICALES / MOSTAGANEM and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.
Dr. Mouderres works at
Locations
-
1
El Hadi Mouderres MD Inc.9727 Elk Grove Florin Rd Ste 120, Elk Grove, CA 95624 Directions (916) 236-3058
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mouderres?
Very patient asks then listens to answers. Knew more than any doctor I've seen. Explains diagnoses thoroughly. I wish their were more doctors like him
About Dr. El-Hadi Mouderres, MD
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1730106626
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mn Med School
- NATIONAL INSTITUTE D'ENSEIGNEMENT SUPERIEUR EN SCIENCES MEDICALES / MOSTAGANEM
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mouderres has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mouderres accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mouderres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mouderres works at
Dr. Mouderres has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Headache and Concussion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mouderres on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mouderres speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mouderres. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mouderres.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mouderres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mouderres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.