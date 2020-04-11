See All Pediatricians in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Ekta Sharma, DO

Pediatrics
Dr. Ekta Sharma, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from Carolinas College Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.

Dr. Sharma works at Broward Health Physician Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Broward Health Physician Group
    Broward Health Physician Group
2866 E Oakland Park Blvd Ste 2, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306
(954) 462-8323

  Broward Health Medical Center

Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Based on 3 ratings
    Apr 11, 2020
    Great bedside manner, allnd extremely kind and caring
    Tali — Apr 11, 2020
    About Dr. Ekta Sharma, DO

    Pediatrics
    English
    1871004176
    Medical Education
    Carolinas College Of Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ekta Sharma, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sharma works at Broward Health Physician Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sharma’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

