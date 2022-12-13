Dr. Ekta Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ekta Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Ekta Patel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rancho Mission Viejo, CA.
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
MemorialCare Medical Group - Rancho Mission Viejo30492 Gateway Pl Ste 110, Rancho Mission Viejo, CA 92694 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Dr. Patel is always thoughtful and compassionate. Never feel rushed when she’s in the room. Treats me like I am truly her focus.
About Dr. Ekta Patel, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1295230910
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.