Dr. Ekta Perera, MD
Overview
Dr. Ekta Perera, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Dr. Perera works at
Locations
CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ekta Perera, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1083025902
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
