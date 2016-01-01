Overview

Dr. Ekta Perera, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Perera works at CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.