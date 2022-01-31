Dr. Ekta Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ekta Gupta, MD
Overview
Dr. Ekta Gupta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital and Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.
Dr. Gupta works at
Locations
Johns Hopkins Medicine - Infusion Center in Columbia5450 Knoll North Dr Ste 390, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (443) 546-1700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My colonoscopy was handled very well. I was taken into the prep area ahead of schedule and the entire staff was friendly, competent and professional. Dr. Gupta spent an appropriate amount of time with me, explaining what was going to happen during the procedure and in follow-up. No complaints at all.
About Dr. Ekta Gupta, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1902099336
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.