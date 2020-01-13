Dr. Eknath Deo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eknath Deo, MD
Dr. Eknath Deo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from G. S. Medical College, Bombay University and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Coast Hem Oncology701 E 28th St Ste 418, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 997-4070
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Deo has over 20 yrs in Hematology, Medical Oncology and Internal medicine. My cardiologist referred me to him to assist with stabilizing my INR and to guide the surgeon and me in medicine adjustments prior to a pending surgery and after the surgery. I have a mechanical heart valve; consequently, INR can fluctuate and a special procedure "Bridging" has to be done beginning prior to surgery and ending post surgery. Dr. Deo listened to my concerns, read my journal of INR results, and saw a picture of hematoma that I was concerned about. Thanks to him and his Nurse Practitioner, Kathy, the surgeon and I were instructed on pre surgery medication doses and post surgery medications; unlike, when I had surgery in 2015 and ended up having a large hematoma and infection that caused a RN to visit me daily for 30 days. Dr. Deo's office is conveniently located; all the staff is courteous and helpful; making an appt is easy. I strongly recommend Dr Deo to my friends and to you.
- Medical Oncology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Khmer, Konkani, Marathi, Sanskrit, Spanish and Tamil
- 1568485415
- Univ. Calif. Irvine
- New York Medical College
- Unity Hosp
- G. S. Medical College, Bombay University
- Univ. Bombay
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Deo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deo works at
Dr. Deo has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Deo speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Khmer, Konkani, Marathi, Sanskrit, Spanish and Tamil.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Deo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.