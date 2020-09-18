See All Hand Surgeons in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Ekkehard Bonatz, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3 (53)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ekkehard Bonatz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They completed their residency with U Ala Sch Med

Dr. Bonatz works at Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Hoover, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southlake Orthopaedics
    3686 Grandview Pkwy Ste 430, Birmingham, AL 35243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 605-8180
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Southlake Orthopaedics
    4517 Southlake Pkwy, Hoover, AL 35244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 985-4111
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Grandview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Birth Defects Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Congenital Diseases Chevron Icon
Contracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dislocated Joint Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Occupational Therapy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Prosthetic Joint Mechanical Failure Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Sep 18, 2020
    Before Dr. Bonatz did surgery on my wrist I could barely hold anything in my left hand today after his surgery I am completely healed and so thankful that I went to him to have the procedure done. I would definitely recommend him to anyone who had any problem with their wrist or hand.
    Tom Shepherd — Sep 18, 2020
    About Dr. Ekkehard Bonatz, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164470381
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Ala Sch Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • Bapt Mc Hosps
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Johanneum Luenebug
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

