Dr. Eki Abrams, MD
Overview
Dr. Eki Abrams, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Locations
- 1 500 Doyle Park Dr, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Directions (707) 303-8344
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She took time in both my appointments to listen, without interruption. She carefully considered my health situation and ordered appropriate tests.
About Dr. Eki Abrams, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1629397914
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
