Dr. Ekaterini Zapantis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zapantis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ekaterini Zapantis, MD
Overview
Dr. Ekaterini Zapantis, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cheektowaga, NY. They completed their fellowship with North Shore University Hospital
Dr. Zapantis works at
Locations
-
1
Rheumatology Center of WNY2475 Harlem Rd, Cheektowaga, NY 14225 Directions (716) 322-5428
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Independent Health
- Univera Healthcare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zapantis?
I love Dr. Zapantis. She is extremely thorough and knowledgeable. She has helped me get my arthritis under control, and is very responsive to my needs. She listens to me, and is sympathetic and caring.
About Dr. Ekaterini Zapantis, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1417249202
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zapantis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zapantis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zapantis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zapantis works at
Dr. Zapantis speaks Greek and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Zapantis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zapantis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zapantis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zapantis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.