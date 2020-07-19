Overview

Dr. Ekaterini Hatzis, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Hatzis works at NYU Langonge Endocrinology Associates - Garden City in Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.