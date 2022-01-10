Dr. Yavarovich has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ekaterina Yavarovich, MD
Overview
Dr. Ekaterina Yavarovich, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Yavarovich works at
Locations
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Burlington41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-9139
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kate is awesome. very professional and friendly
About Dr. Ekaterina Yavarovich, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1306251079
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yavarovich accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yavarovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Yavarovich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yavarovich.
