Dr. Ekaterina Yatsuba, MD
Overview
Dr. Ekaterina Yatsuba, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from SAINT PETERSBURG PEDIATRIC MEDICAL ACADEMY.
They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Cervicitis and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 275 Clairton Blvd Ste 300A, Pittsburgh, PA 15236 Directions (412) 650-2375
- 2 275 Curry Hollow Rd Bldg 1, Pittsburgh, PA 15236 Directions (412) 650-2375
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I’m from N.J. and was nervous finding a new gynecologist. I had been to a few trying to decide . I went to Dr E . Yatsuba and decided right away. She is very confident and I could tell she was very caring. She did not rush me and gave me options. I loved Mercy Hospital team.
About Dr. Ekaterina Yatsuba, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1780897413
Education & Certifications
- SAINT PETERSBURG PEDIATRIC MEDICAL ACADEMY
Dr. Yatsuba has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yatsuba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yatsuba. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yatsuba.
