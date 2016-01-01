Dr. Ekaterina Brodski Quigley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brodski Quigley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ekaterina Brodski Quigley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ekaterina Brodski Quigley, MD is an Urgent Care Medicine Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Urgent Care Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll|Albany Medical College and is affiliated with Athol Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Brodski Quigley works at
Locations
Aspen Dental1030 Main St, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (855) 384-1820
Hospital Affiliations
- Athol Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ekaterina Brodski Quigley, MD
- Urgent Care Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1821254046
Education & Certifications
- U Mass Barre
- Albany Med Coll|Albany Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brodski Quigley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brodski Quigley accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brodski Quigley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Brodski Quigley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brodski Quigley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brodski Quigley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brodski Quigley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.