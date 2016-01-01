Dr. Ejaz Yousef, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yousef is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ejaz Yousef, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville807 Childrens Way Fl 9, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 697-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Ejaz Yousef, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English, Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University|University Fl College Med
- Nassau County Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Allergy & Immunology
Dr. Yousef has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yousef accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Yousef has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Yousef works at
Dr. Yousef speaks Urdu.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Yousef. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yousef, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yousef appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.