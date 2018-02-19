Dr. Eiyass Albeiruti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albeiruti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eiyass Albeiruti, MD
Overview
Dr. Eiyass Albeiruti, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Eye Center of Grand Rapids1000 East Paris Ave SE Ste 218, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly. Easy to talk with. and open to questions . Display a concern for you as a patient . Reasonable time to see doctor and for surgery.
About Dr. Eiyass Albeiruti, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1952503864
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
