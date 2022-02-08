See All Hand Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Eitan Melamed, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eitan Melamed, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital Center.

Dr. Melamed works at Beth Israel Hand Surgery Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steven Beldner M.d.
    321 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 340-0000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Release
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Release

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 08, 2022
    Dr Melamed was gracious and considerate. I saw him for Mommy's thumb when I had a new baby. He felt that surgery would help me but listened to my preference for PT and gave me the referral. His office called to check on me several weeks later. It took quite awhile but PT did work and my wrist and thumb are fine now. I had 3 appts with him total. He was extremely knowledgeable and spent a lot of time explaining the condition to me. I highly recommend him.
    Queens mom — Feb 08, 2022
    About Dr. Eitan Melamed, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528314762
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education

