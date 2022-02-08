Dr. Eitan Melamed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melamed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eitan Melamed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eitan Melamed, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital Center.
Dr. Melamed works at
Locations
Steven Beldner M.d.321 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 340-0000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Melamed was gracious and considerate. I saw him for Mommy’s thumb when I had a new baby. He felt that surgery would help me but listened to my preference for PT and gave me the referral. His office called to check on me several weeks later. It took quite awhile but PT did work and my wrist and thumb are fine now. I had 3 appts with him total. He was extremely knowledgeable and spent a lot of time explaining the condition to me. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Eitan Melamed, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1528314762
Education & Certifications
- Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melamed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melamed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melamed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melamed has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melamed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Melamed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melamed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melamed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melamed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.