Dr. Eisen Espina, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area.



Dr. Espina works at Dr. Eisen Espina, MD in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.