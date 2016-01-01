Dr. Eiriny Eskander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eskander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eiriny Eskander, MD
Overview
Dr. Eiriny Eskander, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They graduated from Texas A&M University and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Eskander works at
Locations
-
1
Marion Kim-Wan Ho MD, A Professional Corporation6325 Topanga Canyon Blvd Ste 315, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Directions (818) 918-2008
-
2
Diabetes & Endocrine Specialists16311 Ventura Blvd Ste 850, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 918-2008Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Eiriny Eskander, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Arabic
- 1154584183
Education & Certifications
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Texas A&M University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eskander has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eskander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eskander has seen patients for Abnormal Thyroid, Hair Loss and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eskander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eskander speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Eskander. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eskander.
