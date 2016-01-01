Dr. Svennevik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eirik Svennevik, MD
Overview
Dr. Eirik Svennevik, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
Metro Surgical - Candler Hospital5354 Reynolds St Ste 202, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 352-0920Thursday10:00am - 4:00pm
Huggins Hospital240 S Main St, Wolfeboro, NH 03894 Directions (603) 569-7511
- 3 101 Saint Josephs Candler Dr, Pooler, GA 31322 Directions (912) 988-3340
St. Joseph's Hospital Pathology Lab11705 Mercy Blvd, Savannah, GA 31419 Directions (912) 826-4057
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Eirik Svennevik, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1003049776
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
