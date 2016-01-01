Dr. Eingun Song, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Song is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eingun Song, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eingun Song, MD is a dermatologist in Mill Creek, WA. Dr. Song completed a residency at University of California Irvine. He currently practices at North Sound Dermatology and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Song is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
North Sound Dermatology15906 Mill Creek Blvd Ste 105, Mill Creek, WA 98012 Directions (425) 385-2009
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Eingun Song, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Male
- 1548536972
Education & Certifications
- University of California Irvine
- MacNeal Hospital
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
Patient Satisfaction
