Dr. Einath Popovtzer-Zolty, MD

Nephrology
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Einath Popovtzer-Zolty, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Hadassah Medical School and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.

Dr. Popovtzer-Zolty works at Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Montefiore Medical Center
    111 E 210th St, Bronx, NY 10467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 920-4321
    Montefiore Medical Group-Bronx East
    2300 Westchester Ave, Bronx, NY 10462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 409-8854
    Montefiore Weiler Hospital
    1825 Eastchester Rd, Bronx, NY 10461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 904-2000

Hospital Affiliations
  • Montefiore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease

Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Acute Kidney Failure
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Hyperkalemia
Hypertension
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Proteinuria
Renal Scan
Amyloidosis
Angioplasty With Stent Placement
End-Stage Renal Disease
Gout
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hydronephrosis
Hypercalcemia
Kidney Stones
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nephritis and Nephropathy
Nephrotic Syndrome
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Potassium Deficiency
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Ultrasound, Kidney
Vitamin D Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Einath Popovtzer-Zolty, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548323645
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Hadassah Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Einath Popovtzer-Zolty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popovtzer-Zolty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Popovtzer-Zolty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Popovtzer-Zolty works at Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, NY. View the full address on Dr. Popovtzer-Zolty’s profile.

    Dr. Popovtzer-Zolty has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Popovtzer-Zolty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Popovtzer-Zolty has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popovtzer-Zolty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popovtzer-Zolty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popovtzer-Zolty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

