Dr. Einar Lurix, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lurix is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Einar Lurix, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Einar Lurix, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital.
Dr. Lurix works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Consultants of IMA of Greenville-Greenville905 Verdae Blvd Ste 204, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 255-5609
-
2
Gastroenterology Consultants of Internal Medicine3308 Brushy Creek Rd, Greer, SC 29650 Directions (864) 255-5609
-
3
Gastroenterology Consultants1025 Verdae Blvd # A, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 242-4683
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lurix?
Dr. Lurix saved my life. I had gone to two other gastroenterologist and three surgeons who's opinion was to have complex surgery that would have left me on a feeding tube for life. I went to Dr. Lurix out of desperation for just one more opinion. After seeing my records and previous test he disagreed with all the other doctors. After proper medication and robotic (by a bariatric surgeon) surgery, I am greatly relieved. I would have not lived much longer without his expert knowledge and advice contrary to all the other doctors. He told me, "trust me, I know I'm right", and he was.
About Dr. Einar Lurix, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1558565879
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Weston Florida
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lurix has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lurix accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lurix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lurix works at
Dr. Lurix has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lurix on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lurix. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lurix.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lurix, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lurix appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.