Neurological Spine Surgery
Dr. Einar Bogason, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurological Spine Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Iceland and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.

Dr. Bogason works at Houston Methodist Department of Neurosurgery in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Willowbrook Cardiovascular Associates
    13300 Hargrave Rd Ste 500, Houston, TX 77070

Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Acoustic Neuroma
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Astrocytoma
Ataxia
Bell's Palsy
Brain Abscess
Brain Cancer
Brain Injury
Brain Surgery
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Broken Neck
Carotid Artery Stent Placement
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebral Palsy
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chordoma
Chronic Pain
Cluster Headache
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Deep Brain Stimulation
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dementia
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diplopia
Disc Replacement
Dystonia
EMG (Electromyography)
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Headache
Herniated Disc
Herniated Disc Surgery
Home Sleep Study
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Medulloblastoma
Memory Evaluation
Meningiomas
Meningitis
Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neurostimulation
Neurostimulator Implantation
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteosarcoma
Parkinson's Disease
Pathological Spine Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm
Restless Leg Syndrome
Schwannoma
Scoliosis
Secondary Malignancies
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Spina Bifida
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spondylolisthesis
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels
Stereotactic Radiosurgery
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial
Stereotaxis
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Sudoscan
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
Upper Back Pain
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wada Test
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Nov 19, 2022
    He saved my life!
    Margaret Field — Nov 19, 2022
    Neurological Spine Surgery
    17 years of experience
    English, Icelandic
    Male
    1881823052
    Penn State Hershey Medical Center
    Penn State Hershey Medical Center
    University Of Iceland
    Neurosurgery
    Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
    Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center

    Dr. Einar Bogason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Bogason has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bogason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bogason works at Houston Methodist Department of Neurosurgery in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bogason’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bogason. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bogason.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bogason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bogason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

