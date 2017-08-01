See All Pediatricians in Pittsfield, MA
Dr. Eimear O'Loughlin, MB BCH Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Eimear O'Loughlin, MB BCH

Pediatrics
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Eimear O'Loughlin, MB BCH is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pittsfield, MA. 

Dr. O'Loughlin works at Berkshire Pediatrics Associates in Pittsfield, MA with other offices in Great Barrington, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Berkshire Pediatric Associates PC
    777 North St Ste 305, Pittsfield, MA 01201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 499-8531
  2. 2
    30 PO Box, Great Barrington, MA 01230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 499-8531

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Fever
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Fever

Treatment frequency



Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Eimear O'Loughlin, MB BCH

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215227723
    Education & Certifications

    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. O'Loughlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Loughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Loughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Loughlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Loughlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Loughlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

