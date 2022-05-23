Dr. Mostofian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eimaneh Mostofian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eimaneh Mostofian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.
Dr. Mostofian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Truecare150 Valpreda Rd, San Marcos, CA 92069 Directions (760) 736-6767
-
2
Tri-city Medical Center4002 Vista Way, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 724-8411
-
3
North County Health Services Inc. Lab2210 Mesa Dr Ste 5, Oceanside, CA 92054 Directions (760) 757-5841
Hospital Affiliations
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mostofian?
Dr. M delivered my son nearly a decade ago. She has been my doctor for a long time. I love that she takes her time with me and is always so compassionate and caring. I feel like I can talk to her about anything. I trust her with my health and body. She is only reason why I remain in the same clinic. Thank you Dr. Mostofian for taking care of me and delivering my baby.
About Dr. Eimaneh Mostofian, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1154477628
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mostofian accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mostofian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mostofian works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mostofian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mostofian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mostofian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mostofian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.